Xbox Game Pass gives you free Crunchyroll Premium subscription for 75 days

Benefit can be redeemed until February 8, 2022

THE Microsoft it’s the crunchyroll have entered into a partnership that will benefit subscribers to the service. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, all active subscription users will be entitled to redeem 75 days of crunchyroll free of charge, this benefit is part of the Benefits of the service, prior to Microsoft has already made other partnerships, such as with the Disney+, Spotify and Discord which also brought exclusive benefits to version subscribers Ultimate.

O crunchyroll is one of the main anime streaming platforms in the world, containing several famous titles, the subscription plan that the benefit will bring is the Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan for 75 days, it allows the user to have access to more than a thousand ad-free series in addition to several series arriving on the service with just an hour difference from the Japanese airtime.

Check out a video produced especially to announce the partnership between the companies below.

Among the main titles found in crunchyroll we have My Hero Academy, One Piece and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in addition to many other successes. Remember that the 75 days of subscription are eligible for users who are not subscribers to the service. Premium from the company.



This is not the first time that the Microsoft it’s the crunchyroll carry out a partnership, the partnership that provided three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC to subscribers of the streaming anime service, and apparently companies should continue to bring new actions together, something that many people thought would not happen after the Sony acquire the crunchyroll.

To redeem the benefit, simply access the section Benefits present on your Xbox consoles, Xbox app on Windows PC, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android. The rescue can be done until February 8, 2022.

Source: Xbox Wire