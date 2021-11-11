Xbox Series S|X turns 1 year: console delivered what it promised?

According to estimates, 8 million units have been sold since launch, but numbers could have been higher if it weren’t for the shortage of components

On November 10, 2020, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles hit stores around the world: Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Models quickly sold out in stores and finding a console available for purchase has not been an easy task over the past 12 months. Due to the shortage of electronic components, Microsoft has not been able to deliver to the market the quantities of consoles that it would like – but there is certainly no reason to complain.

Recent data, from October 2021, indicate that in this period about 8 million consoles were sold. And not just that: they are just the starting point for solidifying a Microsoft strategy with its Game Pass service, which today has more than 20 million subscribers. Was it worth embarking on this journey?

Xbox Series: the new “Cheap PC”

Try to find a good PC on the market capable of running most current games in Full HD with at least 60 frames per second for less than R$5,000 and fail miserably.

The shortage of components, combined with a dollar valued above R$ 5 and the high tax burden in Brazil made the prices of PC components soar. GPUs, MOBAs, SSDs, memories… Everything is considerably more expensive than it was a year ago. However, with the consoles the phenomenon was the opposite: in relation to the launch the price dropped, due to the reduction of some taxes.

Thus, both the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X have become the best alternatives for those who want to play what’s new, but don’t have the means to invest that much.

And more: with the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service with a large catalog and a relatively affordable price, you can enjoy a library of more than three hundred games – including backwards compatible titles – right on the console, on a PC or even on a mobile phone. Sounds like a good deal, doesn’t it?



A great console, but what about games?

Microsoft and Sony’s business strategies in relation to their consoles are very clear – and opposite: while the Japanese company bets on exclusive games, in smaller quantities and more expensive, the Microsoft opts for titles shared with the PC and incorporates into its catalog many games from other developers – such as Bethesda or EA via EA Play.

Thus, since the console’s launch, few exclusive titles have arrived on the platform. To name a few, we had Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2 and Infinite Halo – the latter in the process of being launched.

However, undeniably the top names have definitely fallen into popular taste: Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest release in Xbox history, Microsoft Flight Simulator received high marks for its console adaptation, and Psychonauts 2 is one of the nominees for best game of the year.

In other words, investing around R$2,300 in an Xbox Series S or R$4,300 in an Xbox Series X today is, yes, a good deal – as long as you can easily find any of these products in stores (in the specific case of the Series X, the problem is chronic and, often, this makes the final price even higher).

Top 10 Games Available for Xbox Series by Metacritic

Hades Forza Horizon 5 Microsoft Flight Simulator It Takes Two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 F1 2021 Psychonauts 2 hitman 3 death’s door Tales of Arise

Xbox Series S|X: Perspectives for the coming years

The strategy for the coming years must remain the same: Many games added to the Xbox Game Pass, but few and select titles released exclusively on PC and consoles. The subscription service is undoubtedly the company’s flagship in the segment and with the ability to play via the cloud, for many casual gamers a console can even become secondary.



This is not the case for those who do not waive a minimum standard of graphic quality. For the next few months, with no prospects of lower hardware prices, the Xbox Series consoles remain, alongside the PS5, the best options for gamers. Of course, it’s far from ideal or perfect, but it’s still the best way.

And for you, how was the first year of Xbox Series? Is it within your expectations or did you imagine something better? Tell us in the comments.