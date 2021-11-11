Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is official! The new cheap and good smartphone for 2022

POCO, Xiaomi’s sub-brand dedicated to cost/benefit smartphones, today unveiled the phone POCO M4 Pro 5G during the global presentation event. It’s the new mid-range entertainment “monster” and arrives in Europe (and Portugal)!

The heart of this Android smartphone is the processor. Dimension 810 from MediaTek, a very competent 6 nm chipset. Best of all, though, is the price that starts at around 160 euros in Europe, but there’s more to discover in this good, cheap phone.

This is possibly the best phone for less than 200 euros, launched by POCO, a brand established in 2018.

This is the new smartphone Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G promises excellent performance for an entertainment experience with the latest 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. This is the secret of low (or at least competitive) price and good system fluidity.

As the company claims, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is an ideal smartphone for streaming and gaming. It also delivers a good immersive entertainment experience as well as a smooth screen with 90Hz refresh rate. We still have the 33W improved fast charging, for a faster charge.

The various color schemes for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone.

“The M series is undeniably a range for young people looking to get the most value out of their smartphone and with the latest POCO M4 Pro 5G we have surpassed their expectations.” Says Kevin Qiu, Director of POCO Global.

“With a host of new features for the M-series, such as superior performance and a fast charging of 33W, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is arguably the best entertainment smartphone we’ve introduced in this series to date.”

Performance is guaranteed by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

the chipset Mediatek Dimension 810 is a processor octa-core segment leader. This is the “heart” of the new POCO M4 Pro that introduces a noticeable leap in performance over the previous generation. At the same time, it also delivers remarkable energy efficiency to save more battery power.

It is a 6 nm processor that makes the POCO M4 Pro 5G more efficient in terms of energy consumption. That way, the battery lasts even longer, even with two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz in addition to the six efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

There’s even an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 1068 MHz graphics card to handle gaming and graphics tasks. Thus, the POCO M4 Pro 5G provides a superior viewing experience in its price range.

Efficiency and processing power for speed and autonomy

In short, we have all the amenities of a more expensive phone. Incidentally, including connectivity to an integrated 5G modem and support for 5G dual standby. This with technology UFS 2.2 for faster sequential write speeds and superior multitasking capabilities.

The presentation was guided by the “power up“, indicating the desire to improve the existing legacy. Thus, we saw improvements on all the main fronts, the processor, battery, screen and other crucial features.

Promising autonomy with 33W Pro fast charge

The new POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone is the first in the M series to feature 33W Pro fast charging technology.

As the ecosystem brand Xiaomi mentioned, it is a charging speed that is at the top of its mid-range category. This is possible thanks to the 33W charger.

In practice, this means that the smartphone fully charges its big 5000 mAh battery to 100% in just 59 minutes. It’s almost half the time compared to the previous generation.

Furthermore, with just 10 minutes of charge, users will receive up to 2 hours of video streaming.

The screen looks better on the POCO M4 Pro 5G, it’s now a Smart Display

The screen is one of the vital components of any smartphone. Here, the POCO M4 Pro 5G offers even more with the 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen diagonal screen with Full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400) with a 20:9 format and a density of 399 ppi.

This display has a tactile sampling rate of 240Hz, with a DynamicSwitch DotDisplay this smartphone presents a more fluid or smoother picture. Furthermore, it has a wide color gamut that supports DCI-P3 and a maximum brightness of 450 nits.

It should also be noted that the POCO M4 Pro 5G is also smart, as its dynamic update rate self adapts to individual forms of entertainment, which extends battery life.

In practice, videos are played at 60fps, movies at 25fps, while games can run at both 60fps and 90fps.

Dual speakers and big screen for entertainment on the POCO M4 Pro 5G

We also have dual speakers and the POCO M4 Pro 5G transforms into a portable cinema that fits in any pocket and envelops your eyes and ears. Gamers not only achieve this, but much more with POCO’s X-axis linear motor offering a tactile response that vibrates in reaction to in-game actions.

The POCO M-series has long been a breath of fresh air that sets itself apart in a world of similar products, and the POCO M4 Pro 5G delivers a distinctive design, with a nostalgic return to the POCO signature.

Here we have the balance between the comfort of a slim frame, 195g lightweight design, 8.75mm slim frame and redesigned side fingerprint sensor.

Finally, you can also choose between three vibrant colors with a matte POCO Yellow, Power Black or Cool Blue finish.

The photographs had a Power Up with a 50MP camera

The new POCO M4 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in the M series to feature a camera sensor. 50 MP and an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera. This combined with a series of creative camera features such as Night Mode, Kaleidoscope, Slow Motion and Time-lapse video, any filming or photograph is breathtaking.

Even selfies are made even more memorable with the 16 MP Front Camera Selfies Panorama. To give the final touches to the video or photo there is the Filters option.

The Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone comes in three color schemes. Namely: the POCO Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue. It will also be available in three RAM memory and internal storage options: 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB (Indonesia).

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G technical specifications

Screen : 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 )

: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 ) update rate : up to 90 Hz, with maximum brightness of 450 nits, DCI-P3, 399 dpi

: up to 90 Hz, with maximum brightness of 450 nits, DCI-P3, 399 dpi Processor : Dimension 810 5G (6 nm) from MediaTek

: Dimension 810 5G (6 nm) from MediaTek RAM memory : 4GB / 6GB

: 4GB / 6GB Storage : 64GB / 128GB

: 64GB / 128GB Main chamber: 50 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide)

Secondary chamber: 16 MP (wide)

Drums : 5,000 mAh with load at 33 W

: 5,000 mAh with load at 33 W Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11

Colors: Poco Yellow, Power Black, Cool Blue

Dimensions: 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm

Weight: 195 grams

Price: from €199 (release price)

The price of the Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G starts at €199

Finally, the price starts at €199 (launch campaign) for the 4GB + 64GB version, which later will be €229. The top version with 6GB + 128GB starts at €219, later costing €249.

The new smartphone will be available from November 11th through the online stores mentioned above (pictured). It is the last launch of the brand in 2021, fully prepared for 2022.

