Xtreme Save Connect intelligent air conditioning launched in Brazil by Midea

The company Midea Carrier launched, this Wednesday (10), in our market the air conditioning Xtreme Save Connect. The model has a connectivity system that promises to make the product easier to use. According to the brand, it is possible to program and control all functionalities in a practical and comfortable way through the MSmartLife application, plus voice command compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The manufacturer also promises an exclusive technology called the Inverter Quattro, which seeks to deliver greater efficiency, lower energy consumption and more silence during operation of the equipment. Another highlight of the air conditioning is the Air Guardian function, which claims to deliver a system with triple filtration and ionizer, which eliminates up to 99%* of viruses and bacteria from the air. The Night Eco feature can generate savings in night mode of up to 70%.

“Xtreme Save Connect delivers freedom and savings to consumers. In addition to the differentials in connectivity, it has functions that meet the population’s main needs”, said Gustavo Martins, Air Conditioning Marketing Manager at Midea.