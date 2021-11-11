You cannot contact employee outside working hours







Ana Mendes Godinho, Minister of Labor and Social Security: “Teleworking can be a game changer” Photo: Disclosure

Boss contacting the employee outside of work ended up becoming almost “normal” with the advent of the home office. In Portugal, the boss who does this now will be penalized.

The Portuguese parliament has now passed a law in October that imposes penalties for employers who come into contact with employees outside of working hours.

More than protecting the worker, the law actually targets the “digital nomads”, people who work in a home office regime far from their country of origin. It is worth remembering that recently Hawaii and the Caribbean also approved initiatives to attract this type of worker.

According to the new regulations, the boss who sends a message to the employee outside working hours will have to bear the expenses of working at home, such as energy and electricity bills.

And there’s more: employers are strictly prohibited from monitoring their workers at home and, in addition, face-to-face meetings must be held at least every two months, so as not to leave the employee in total isolation.

“Telecommuting can be a game changer if we profit from the advantages and reduce the disadvantages”, said Ana Mendes Godinho, Minister of Labor and Social Security. “We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live. We want to attract them to Portugal.”