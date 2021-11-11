‘You have to open your mouth’ · TV News

This Wednesday (10), Mileide Mihaile alerted Sthefane Matos about the lack of attitude of the girl in A Fazenda 13. The ex of Wesley Safadão lamented that her colleague in confinement has not positioned herself during the formation of the eighth farm of the season. “You have to open your mouth and speak,” warned the businesswoman.

The Cearense highlighted the six votes received by Sthe in the dynamics of voting on Tuesday (9). “Yesterday, Adriane [Galisteu] I wanted you to defend yourself, I think she wanted you to say: ‘It was a combination, right? It’s very clear’. I think she wanted you to say something about the level of bombing you were taking, but you locked yourself in and said it was okay.”

Mileide, then, highlighted that the Bahian woman needs to change her behavior to survive in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize, and added that she should have defended herself from the attacks of her opponents the night before.

“It’s a game, friend. You have to open your mouth and speak, defend yourself. If I keep getting in my life all my life, I’m going to get screwed, it’s going to look like a forced thing. I think she’s just like that. [Galisteu] wanted that from you. I know you hold back for fear of freaking out, but here you have to defend yourself, you have to speak,” said the influencer.

Silent, Sthefane listened attentively to her friend’s ear tug and avoided commenting on the situation. “At the time of your speech, you will have the opportunity to speak, in case you don’t come back with the farmer’s hat. Say: ‘I felt victim of a plot, but that’s ok, I know I have a lot to give on this program ‘. Boot to go down, friend”, completed Mileide.

Sthefane is in the eighth field of the season alongside Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo and Tiago Piquilo. Victor Igoh’s fiancée will dispute the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday night during the live edition of the reality series by Record.

