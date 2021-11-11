Young white man who killed two people in anti-racist protest in the US has a crying fit at trial

KENOSHA, USA — Accused of killing two protesters during an anti-racist protest, Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears as he testified at his trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The trial is being considered a kind of referendum on race and the legal system in the United States.

Rittenhouse began to cry as he described what happened the night of the murder. He claimed to have been cornered by one of the victims. The session had to be suspended until the accused could recover.

When testimony was resumed, the accused said he heard people shouting “take him”. He also claimed to have done nothing wrong, but only defended himself. The young man is named as the author of the shots that hit three protesters. Two of them died: Joseph Rosenbaum, 27, and Anthony Huber, 26.

AR-15 rifle to ‘protect yourself’

Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the murders and was armed with an AR-15 rifle on the night of the murder, which occurred on the night of 25 August last year. On that occasion, Rittenhouse joined an armed militia in Kenosha. The accused’s group went to confront protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The person who attacked me first threatened to kill me,” Rittenhouse said of Joseph Rosenbaum, the first person he shot. “I brought the gun to protect myself, but I didn’t think I would have to use the gun to defend myself,” he added.

Prosecutors argue that Rittenhouse purposely inserted himself into the situation and intended to kill all the targets he shot with a firearm on the night of the crime. Prosecutors also alleged that Rittenhouse was the only person to shoot someone that night, when there were thousands of protesters in the streets.

Rittenhouse’s defense, in turn, alleged “prosecutor’s exaggeration” and asked for the judgment to be set aside due to an alleged prejudice against the accuser. Judge Bruce Schroeder did not comment on the lawyers’ request, but left the request up for consultation.

Rittenhouse’s trial was controversial even before it started. An American judge ruled that the two dead protesters cannot be called “victims” by prosecutors. The magistrate suggested that the prosecution use terms such as “complaining witnesses” or “deceased”.