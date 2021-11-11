YouTube decides to no longer show dislike count in videos

The dislike button will still exist, but only content creators will have access to the count

Youtube announced in this Wednesday (10) which will hide the dislike count (Didn’t Like) in the platform videos. The button will still exist, but only content creators will be able to access the numbers. THE platform justified the initiative as an attempt to create a safe environment where people can express themselves safely.

In a post on the official blog, Youtube states that the decision was taken after experiments carried out with content creators. “We hear directly from smaller breeders and those just starting out that they are being unfairly hit. Our experiment has confirmed that this occurs to a greater extent in smaller channels,” the platform published.

According to the research, the removal of the dislike option, favors that content creators with few subscribers do not suffer unfairly from the persecution of users who press the dislike button just to deny the videos. By removing the dislike count, other people would not be induced to stop watching the videos because of these numbers..

Some developers are grateful for the decision

Even so, the presence of a button that clearly says I don’t like the content is important. In this way, users can demonstrate to companies that they are dissatisfied with certain actions. In the case of the games universe, we can clearly mention the flurry of dislikes with the new trailer for GTA V, recently released, which obtained more than 100,000 dislikes.

When Nintendo released the online expansion pack for the switch, it also set a record for dislikes in just 15 days. what is a form of people demonstrate that they do not agree with the company’s practice.

Another example was Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare set a record for dislikes, which led Activisio to speak out on the matter. With the removal of the count, companies will continue to know that certain videos did not please, but users will not know if their dissatisfaction is shared.. The decision to hide the number of dislikes will undoubtedly bring benefits to content creators, but on the other hand the user will have greater difficulty in putting pressure on game developers to change their actions.

