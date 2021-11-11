YouTube removes ‘jonny down’ button on platform videos – Link

YouTube will hide the platform “dislikes”

YouTube announced this Wednesday, 10, the decision to make the count of “Didn’t Like” private in videos published on the platform. The company believes the change will protect producers from harassment and prevent so-called “dislike” attacks, which are when a group comes together to increase the amount of thumbs down on certain content.

However, the button will not be removed from the site, allowing users to still rate the videos. Content creators will be able to track rejections through YouTube Studio, a private platform that only displays data and statistics for the channel owner.

The change, which is already being implemented in all applications and the web, is the result of a test carried out by YouTube, at the beginning of the year, in order to reduce harassment against creators. In addition, the company heard from small content producers, who claimed they were being targeted by “I Don’t Like” attacks, unfairly.

It’s not the first time companies have taken such action. In 2019, Instagram decided to hide the number of likes in order to improve the mental health of its users. The measure, carried out on an experimental basis, was revoked in May this year.