YouTube will hide a lot of dislikes in the videos

YouTube announced this Wednesday (10) a new update on the “like” and dislike” buttons available in videos published on the site. From now on, the dislike count will no longer be displayed to the public, only to the channel owner of the content. It is noteworthy, however, that users will still be able to use the resource, but without seeing the amount, as is currently the case.

The goal, according to YouTube, is to promote more respectful interactions between viewers and content creators, in addition to preventing large-scale “I don’t like” attacks.

Fall of negative behaviors

The update was in the testing phase since the beginning of the year and, according to information released by the company, the experiment showed a drop in “dislike” behavior of users. In other words, fewer people disliked the videos that didn’t show exact numbers of “didn’t like it”. In a post published in March of this year, you can see the new look of the update:

???? In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we’re testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count. If you’re part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

To work on the update, the company listened to the demands of small channels, which claimed to be more harmed by the amount of dislikes in their videos. The “theory”, according to YouTube, was confirmed in the testing phase. The change will start to be implemented gradually from today for all users.