Yuri Alberto posts photo with Bruninho, sends a message and promises Inter shirt | International

Graduated in Vila Belmiro, Yuri Alberto is yet another football character sending a message of support to the boy Bruno do Nascimento, Bruninho.
Santos supporter and player, the 9-year-old boy was harassed in Vila Belmiro after winning a shirt from goalkeeper Jaílson, from Palmeiras, in the classic between the two teams, on Sunday.
On his Twitter profile, the Inter striker posted a photo with Bruninho taken when he was playing for Santos, sent a video message and promised to send the boy an Inter shirt.
– Talk, Bruno, how are you? Here who is talking is Yuri, Inter forward. I remember that we have a picture there at Meninos da Vila. I heard your story. I’ll send you an autographed Inter shirt of mine. And, man, you can root for whoever you want. It cost? We’re together, brother. Hug – Yuri said on video.
I became your fan, Bruninho! And do you still have a picture with me? Football needs you. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you from dreaming. There’s an Inter shirt coming for you there in Santos!”
— Yuri Alberto on Twitter
Yuri Alberto posted a photo next to Bruninho — Photo: Reprodução/Twitter
After the episode, the boy posted a video on social networks apologizing to Santos fans and saying he would return the shirt to Jaílson, and the case gained repercussions in the football world, with messages of support from clubs, players and coaches.