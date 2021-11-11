Yuri Alberto posts photo with Bruninho, sends a message and promises Inter shirt | International

Graduated in Vila Belmiro, Yuri Alberto is yet another football character sending a message of support to the boy Bruno do Nascimento, Bruninho.

Santos supporter and player, the 9-year-old boy was harassed in Vila Belmiro after winning a shirt from goalkeeper Jaílson, from Palmeiras, in the classic between the two teams, on Sunday.

On his Twitter profile, the Inter striker posted a photo with Bruninho taken when he was playing for Santos, sent a video message and promised to send the boy an Inter shirt.

– Talk, Bruno, how are you? Here who is talking is Yuri, Inter forward. I remember that we have a picture there at Meninos da Vila. I heard your story. I’ll send you an autographed Inter shirt of mine. And, man, you can root for whoever you want. It cost? We’re together, brother. Hug – Yuri said on video.

I became your fan, Bruninho! And do you still have a picture with me? Football needs you. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you from dreaming. There’s an Inter shirt coming for you there in Santos!” — Yuri Alberto on Twitter

