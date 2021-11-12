11/11 on Amazon: Seven Electronics Discounted on Singles Day | Which one to buy?

The 500GB Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD, for example, originally sells for R$1,075, but can be found for R$969.90 in the campaign. The XP-PEN Star G640 Digitizing Table appears at a discount and is being sold for R$197.63. Check out eight electronics on sale to buy on Amazon 11/11 in 2021 below.

Samsung’s portable SSD is a useful device for those who want to increase their PC’s storage capacity in a simple way, without having to make more complex hardware changes. The model promises speed, safety and endurance. According to the manufacturer, the T7 has a robust structure and withstands falls and shocks of up to 1.8 meters. Normally sold for R$ 1,075.78, during the campaign period the device can be seen for figures starting at R$ 969.90.

In addition, the device also has a fingerprint reader, which ensures greater protection of stored data. The device promises fast storage and can transfer files nearly ten times faster than regular hard drives — it reads at up to 1,050 MB/s and writes at up to 1,000 MB/s.

The Tranya T10B headset is a wireless in-ear model with Bluetooth connection. Equipped with 12mm speakers, the headset promises to reproduce clear highs and powerful bass, ensuring good immersion. According to the manufacturer, the device can still be used during conferences and video calls, as it has four built-in microphones with noise-canceling technology. During the Amazon festival, the accessory can be seen for around R$140, with a 30% discount.

With IPX7 splash protection, the headset can still be used while playing sports, even on rainy days. Inline media controls also ensure convenience, and you can skip and pause tracks or answer calls without taking your cell phone out of your pocket. The battery promises to last all day, and the model has a autonomy of up to eight hours in the headphones and 32 hours in the charging case.

TwiHill’s multifunctional charger promises convenience when recharging Nintendo Switch controls. The device has a cradle that allows you to carry up to four Joy-Cons and two professional controls at the same time. In addition, the charging cradle is also compatible with the Switch’s source, and allows you to dock with the console’s original dock on the back. During the festival of offers, the item costs R$ 269.92, but with the 5% coupon applied to be worth R$ 256.42 .

The device has a front screen with green and red LED lights to indicate when the devices have completed charging. The model also has two USB ports on the side, which can be used to recharge other devices. According to the manufacturer, the multifunctional charger also has protection against overheating and short circuit.

The SteelSeries mechanical keyboard is a model aimed at the gamer audience. The peripheral has wires and allows the customization of each one of the keys, allowing the adjustment for faster and more superficial touches or longer and deeper. During the campaign, the SteelSeries keyboard can be seen for R$ 1,799.90 on the Amazon website.

The model has an ergonomic design and has a magnetic wrist rest that can be detached from the main keyboard. In addition, the device still promises good strength and durability, as its frame is made of aluminum. The keys are backlit in RGB LED and can take on more than 16.7 million different colors.

More electronics to buy

LVOD’s S1 drone is equipped with a dual camera with a 120-degree field of view and a zoom of up to 50 times. The model can record videos with a resolution of up to 1080p and also features technology that recognizes and captures images of a person, automatically following the flight. During the Amazon campaign the model can be seen by figures starting at R$ 1,099.

According to the manufacturer, the maximum flight time of the drone can reach 25 minutes and the device is fully charged in 1h40. It also reaches heights of up to 120 meters and has an anti-vibration system, which allows you to capture images with greater stabilization.

6. Andoer Professional Studio Microphone – from R$155 to R$139.50

The Andoer professional microphone is a tabletop model that features a tripod for stabilization and allows adjustment of the position angle. The microphone is a cardioid type, meaning it only picks up sounds from the front, rejecting noise or other external sounds coming from the back and sides of the device. On Amazon’s website, during the discount festival, you can apply the 10% coupon and buy it for R$139.50.

Compatible with Windows and macOS, the model can be a good option for those who want to improve communication during home office conferences, and can also be used by content creators to record podcasts and vlogs, for example. The microphone is made of plastic and metal and promises good resistance. According to the manufacturer, the device has low noise and guarantees high sensitivity.

The XP-PEN Star G640 digitizing tablet features a compact design, weighing around 350 grams and measuring approximately 19 cm in length by 16.5 cm in height. The model promises to be easy to carry and can be used both by professionals who work with electronic signatures and by those who work with games and digital drawings, for example. During the 11/11 campaign, the model can be seen with a 20% discount for figures starting at R$197.63.

The model has an active working area of ​​15.2 x 10.2 cm. The table promises 8,192 points of pressure sensitivity with a refresh rate of 266 PPS. In addition, the device also comes with a digitizer pen that does not require the use of batteries. The tablet is compatible with Windows and macOS.

