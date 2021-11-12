12 nations sign alliance to end fossil fuels

posted on 11/12/2021 06:00



Members promised to discontinue concession and licensing processes and set a date to end production – (credit: AFP)

In the midst of negotiations for the preparation of the final report of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow (COP26), a group announced the joining of efforts to gradually eliminate the production of gas and oil. Entitled Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), the initiative is led by Costa Rica and Denmark and has 12 members — including France, Ireland, Sweden, Portugal and subnational territories such as California and Quebec. Large producers of fossil fuels, however, such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Canada and Brazil, did not adhere to the pact.

In a statement, the new group emphasizes that, in order to comply with the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, “a dramatic change” in energy production and use is needed. “The phasing out of oil and gas production is a critical part of this challenge,” the text continues. In the same vein, the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, said, after BOGA’s announcement, that the promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if the countries do not end with are “empty” fossil fuels. “Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuel industry continues to receive billions in subsidies … or when countries continue to build coal-fired power plants,” he said.

The members of the initiative pledged to discontinue concession and licensing processes and to set a date, in line with the Paris Agreement, to end the production and exploration of oil and gas, responsible for 90% of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. “We have to start this conversation. We have to see concrete measures. We are listening to the world beyond these walls,” said Costa Rica’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza.

Danish climate minister Dan Jorgensen called the alliance’s announcement “the beginning of the end for oil and gas.” “When I talk to scientists, citizens and activists, they all want one thing more than anything else: bold, tangible action. Don’t talk, action. That’s what the alliance is here to offer.” Questioned by reporters, Dan Jorgensen declined to comment on the decision of the United Kingdom, as a state, not to join the group. In contrast, Wales is part of the pact and is “in negotiations” with Scotland, host of COP26, to do the same.

To critics, the UK’s absence from the alliance indicates a lack of leadership from the COP26 presidency. “UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lose what’s left of his climate credibility if he doesn’t scrap new oil and gas and push forward with proposals for a new oil field at Cambo (off the UK coast) after he said to other countries to ‘pull all the hurdles’ at COP26,” said Rebecca Newsom, UK policy chief at Greenpeace. “It is disappointing that the UK government has not signed this welcome initiative. It may have led the commitment to zero net emissions, but now it must deal with the epic contradiction of continuing to grant oil and gas licenses at sea North,” said Oxfam’s Climate Policy Adviser.

Negotiations

After presenting the alliance, the Costa Rican minister returned to the task of coordinating the negotiations and giving coherence to the complex final document of the COP26. According to the initial schedule, negotiators from nearly 200 countries must present, even today, a document that increases the ambition and commitments to keep global warming, ideally at 1.5ºC, and that inevitably implies a radical reduction in emissions.

As usual, the COP presidency divided the negotiation by sectors and instructed Meza to give coherence to the final text. “There are a number of emerging economies that can no longer be treated as developing countries, and these are unresolved conversations, with a lot of geopolitics. one of the issues that closes or hinders many of the rooms, where negotiations are taking place. Mainly financing for adaptation, which is very important for most countries,” said the minister in an interview with France-Presse news agency (AFP) .

Faced with global warming, political representatives basically have two strategies on the table: mitigation (emissions reduction) and adaptation actions (such as building dams). Developed nations have officially set $100 billion a year to help developing countries tackle the task of reducing pollutant emissions as well as adapting to change. Value is a base, insist poor countries. And the Paris Agreement already provided for the need for renegotiation after 2025.