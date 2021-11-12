13th salary will inject BRL 2.9 billion into commerce in November – Economy

With good expectations, the president of CDL emphasizes the concern with exploding consumption desire and lack of labor

Residents on the streets in the Center of Campo Grande for shopping. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

The payment of the first installment of the 13th salary, which must be made by November 30, should generate an injection of R$ 2.9 billion in the economy of Mato Grosso do Sul. and Socioeconomic Studies), which already raises good expectations from local business leaders.

The president of the CDL (Chamber of Shopkeepers) of Campo Grande, Adelaido Vila, explains to the Campo Grande News that the expectation is positive, especially during the Black Friday period, at the end of November. “The expectation is very positive, even with Black Friday itself, which I believe will be differentiated”.

He points out that many have reduced consumption of clothing items, for example, during the most critical months of the pandemic, and that now, demand is expected to explode, even generating a shortage of labor. “The concern is to meet a repressed demand in the market, which is consumption. People spent a lot of time without daily consumption, such as clothes, perfumes, makeup. The concern is not being able to meet people’s needs”.

“I can speak for Campo Grande, we have the fifth most expensive city in Brazil. We know how difficult it has been for Campo Grande to guarantee even its basic consumption. Our average salary is low, close to our cost per view. When we have any portion of values ​​entering the market, this means that the market is heated again”.

The rise in fuel prices, mapped by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), has made other products more expensive, in addition to transporting them. “The entire Brazilian structure basically depends on the fuel. When you have an increase, you have a very strong repercussion”, points out the commercial representative.

“With the increase in freight costs, it means buying less outside Campo Grande, and local businesses will, of course, benefit greatly from the payment of the tenth installment”, he concludes.

Changes in the economy – In Brazil, the payment could inject R$ 233 billion into the economy, around 2.7% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), with transfer to around 83 million Brazilians.

This payment is paid to workers in the formal market, including domestic workers (more than BRL 155.6 billion), in addition to Social Security beneficiaries and retirees and pension beneficiaries from the Union, states and municipalities, with more than BRL 76 .9 billion.

Dieese uses data from the Rais (Annual Report of Social Information) and the new Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), both from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, as well as information from the Pnad (National Survey of Continuous Household Sample), carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).