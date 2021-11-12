2 new exclusives may have leaked

Details have been released for what appear to be two new Xbox exclusives from Compulsion Games (We Happy Few) and Obsidian Entertainment (The Outer Worlds), with the first of the two described as a “southern goth adventure”.

According to Windows Central, Compulsion’s game with Microsoft is code-named Midnight. It is supposedly a third-person game set in a dark and fantastical world. The protagonist, who can be seen below, is a black woman with braided hair. The image on the right shows a harpy-like creature in the midst of various stages of transformation. The image on the left appears to be a harpy’s nest.

Midnight apparently draws its inspiration from the southernmost parts of America and is a “growing-up” story. It is also an exclusively single player game. However, apparently it won’t be ready for an official unveiling or release for years to come. Last month, We Happy Few’s developer mentioned that she was working on a new third-person title based on a story, and Midnight certainly seems to fit the bill.

Midnight Concept Art (Source: WindowsCentral)

The second game is from Obsidian Entertainment, codenamed Pentiment. A team of 12 people is developing this game and is led by Josh Sawyer, who has worked on Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. Jeff Grubb of GamesBeat said Pentiment draws inspiration from games like Disco Elysium and will be a narrative RPG rather than a combat-focused one.

The game is supposedly a murder mystery set in the 16th century, in which players will be able to investigate and prosecute other characters in the work. However, these accusations have consequences; if you’re wrong, a snowball effect will occur. The game will slowly unfold into a complete conspiracy. The team also tries out several different game mechanics, while some may not make it to the end game. Grubb says Pentiment is aiming for launch in 2022.

If the information is correct, Obsidian is very busy at the moment – the studio is also working on Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.

*Translated by: Nicole Pereira

