3 out of 5 plan to spend 13th on year-end celebrations – Economy

Shopping for Christmas gifts (33%) and spending on end-of-year celebrations (24%) will be the destination of the 13th salary of 57% of workers, according to a survey carried out by the CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers) and by SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service), in partnership with Offer Wise Pesquisas.

According to the survey, 34% of professionals who are entitled to extra remuneration intend to save resources, 16% will use the money to pay taxes and taxes and the same portion (16%) intend to pay overdue debts.

The president of CNDL, José César da Costa, points out that, before deciding what to do with the money from the thirteenth salary, the ideal is for the consumer to analyze their financial situation and establish priorities for the moment.

“The money should be used primarily to pay off overdue debts, loans or to invest. If the consumer has more than one debt, the ideal is to choose the one that is overdue or opt for the one with the highest interest rate, for example, overdraft and credit card”, advises Costa.

He also says that it is important to set aside part of the resources to cover the expenses that usually appear at the beginning of the year, such as the IPTU (Urban Building and Territorial Tax), school enrollment and the IPVA (Tax on Motor Vehicle Ownership).

Established by Law 4,749, of 1965, the Christmas bonus benefits all professionals who work with a formal contract, including domestic workers, urban and rural. Retirees and pensioners of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) had the two installments of extra remuneration anticipated.

The survey also reveals that 59% of respondents intend to do odd jobs to buy more Christmas gifts. The search for extra income is higher, mainly among women (64%) and people from classes C, D and E (68%).

Costa assesses that the move to use the resources of the 13th salary and resort to odd jobs, often informal and temporary, to buy presents is due to the appeal and symbolic importance of Christmas for Brazilian families.

“This year especially, people should find themselves at events that didn’t take place last year due to the pandemic. It is important, however, that the consumer establishes a spending limit so as not to go into debt in the next year”, warns the president of CNDL.