5 reasons to see Uruguay vs Argentina today in the qualifiers

The Rio de la Plata derby is the exclusive attraction of today (12) in the South American Qualifiers, with Uruguay hosting Argentina at Peñarol’s Campeón del Siglo Stadium, starting at 20:00 (GMT). The match is valid for the 13thth round and Argentina is much better in the table: it is the vice-leader, while Uruguay in the opening of the journey appeared in fifth, passing to Repecagem.

The column lists five reasons to follow the derby, which has a bit of everything in its history, from a crazy World Cup decision in 1930 to an armed draw to make life easier for both teams.

And this Friday, how will it be?

Argentina undefeated

The team led by Lionel Scaloni is now the longest-running undefeated top team in the world. In all, Argentina has gone unbeaten for 25 games since the 2-0 loss to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semifinal. The historic blue and white record is 33 unbeaten matches, between 1991 and 1993, times of technician Alfio Coco Basile.

The prospects for maintaining this following are good. Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0 last month at Monumental de Núñez and beat Celeste also in the last Copa America, 1-0.

Tabarez at risk

The legendary coach of the Uruguay national team was even reported to have resigned in his country, but he has been kept in his position since 2006. At 74, he knows that his time at the top of the national team is at an end, and everyone in Montevideo is expecting a Celeste especially tough for today’s classic. Unlike the other clashes against Argentina, which took place at the end of the qualifiers, this one still happens with many games to go, which will make Uruguay fight for the three points and not look to others more than to their own efforts.

Uruguay will have important casualties and will play with a team that has no relationship with each other.

Oscar Tabarez Image: Guilherme Hahn/Agif

complicated triangle

Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team are struggling with relationships. The French club complained about the call of the ace even injured, and barring some unexpected surprise, he will be selected as a starter this Friday, despite the lack of rhythm and the injuries he has been dragging. Nobody doesn’t even want to imagine what could happen in this triangle in the event of a Messi problem facing Uruguay’s harshness – which, let’s face it, is the norm in a Uruguay-Argentina match.

new stage

The Rio da Prata derby will leave the Centenário Stadium for the first time in 91 years. Renovated for the Libertadores final, Montevideo’s football temple will make room for the Campeón del Siglo Stadium, inaugurated by Peñarol in 2016. With a capacity for 40,700 people, it is located on a highway on the outskirts of the capital and will have 75% of the stands occupied with the limitation imposed by the AUF, the Uruguayan Football Association.

Dybala and Suarez

The Juventus player is expected to add a few minutes in the second half, something that has not been happening with Scaloni. His last participation with the blue and white came less time than many imagine, in the 3-1 against Venezuela in November, for just 10 minutes.

Luis Suárez also draws attention to see what he will do against Argentina, a frequent opponent in his career and a reason for concern due to the burden of the “savior” role that he will have to play due to so many embezzlements in his team. The main Uruguayan casualties are Edison Cavani, Nicolás De la Cruz, Sebastián Coates, Federico Valverde, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Gómez and Matías Viña. Goalkeeper Muslera is doubt by a twisted finger.

lineups

Argentina: Dibu Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo de Paul, Guido Rodríguez and Giovani Lo Celso; Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez. Technician: Lionel Scaloni

Uruguay: Martín Campaña, Giovanni González, Diego Godín, José María Giménez and Joaquín Piquérez; Nahitán Nández, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matías Vecino and Lucas Torreira; Facundo Torres (Brian Rodríguez) and Luis Suárez. Technician: Oscar Tabarez