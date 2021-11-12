7 Warning Signs for Prostate Cancer

prostate cancer is the second most common malignant tumor among men , representing 29% of the disease’s diagnoses in the country and second only to non-melanoma skin cancer.

Data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) point to 65,840 new cases of prostate cancer each year between 2020 and 2022. It is worth remembering that men more likely to develop the disease are those over 55 years of age, overweight and obese.

Although most cases are treatable, 25% of patients who discover they have a prostate tumor die from the disease, according to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU). This is because 20% of men are diagnosed at advanced stages, when there is no longer any chance of a cure.

The data reinforce the importance of identifying prostate tumors early. As with other types of cancer, early detection is crucial for treatment success.

Risk Factors for Prostate Cancer

It is not known exactly what causes prostate cancer, although several factors can increase the risk of developing the disease, such as:

Age: the risk increases with age and most cases are diagnosed in men over 50 years of age;

Ethnic group: prostate cancer is more common in black men than in Asian men;

Family history: having a sibling or father who developed prostate cancer before age 60 seems increase the risk of developing it;

Obesity: Recent research suggests there may be a link between obesity and prostate cancer – and a balanced diet and regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing the disease;

Feeding with excess animal fat;

Exposure to some types of chemicals , such as aromatic amines (common in the chemical, mechanical and aluminum processing industries) and arsenic (used as a wood preservative and pesticide).

Check out:

7 warning signs

prostate cancer rarely causes early-stage symptoms – one more reason for men to perform preventive exams and have an early diagnosis.

They usually start to appear when the disease grows big enough to press on the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the penis (urethra). However, there are some warning signs that can help detect cancer of prostate. Are they:

Need pee more often, often at night; Not being able to hold the pee and having to run to the bathroom; Difficulty starting to pee; Effort or delay to pee; Weak urine flow; Feeling that the bladder has not fully emptied; Blood in urine or semen.

It is important to remember that present these symptoms do not always mean that the man has prostate cancer. In some cases, for example, the prostate can enlarge as a person ages, corresponding only to a non-cancerous condition called benign prostatic enlargement.

Also, there are some signs that the cancer may have spread, including bone and back pain, loss of appetite, testicular pain and unintended weight loss.

Source: National Health Service – NHS

