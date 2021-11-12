A 13-year-old teenager missing in the DF is found in Ceará with a 37-year-old man – Security

An 13 year old was found in Ceará, this Thursday morning (11), after disappearing in the Federal District. She was in Massapê, in the northern region of the state.

The girl disappeared last Friday (5), in the region of Samambaia Sul (DF). According to investigations, she landed at Fortaleza Airport on Saturday (6), one day after leaving home, being received by a 37 year old man with those who kept in contact through social networks.

The investigations also found that the individual traveled to the DF, where, using a false name, he met family members of the young woman.

After a joint work between the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) and the Sobral Regional and Combating the Exploitation of Children and Adolescents (Dceca) Regional Police Stations, the agents managed to retrace the path of the young woman and locate her in the municipality of Ceará, together to the suspect.

During the boarding, the two showed surprise with the discovery of their whereabouts and were taken to the Sobral Police Station, where they were heard.

The young woman will undergo expert examinations and will be sent to Fortaleza, having to be heard at the Dceca headquarters and sent back to her parents. The man, in turn, was arrested.

disappearance

According to the newspaper Brazilian mail, the girl left the house at 6 am on the pretext of having a school excursion. In the afternoon, she even exchanged messages with her mother via WhatsApp, saying everything was fine.

After 6 pm, the mother found her daughter’s delay strange and called the girl more than 30 times. Half an hour later, she received a text message from the young woman’s cell phone with the message “I’m in class”, which made her suspicious.

“I found it very strange, because she wasn’t one for texting. Never did. And I get this message out of nowhere.”

The mother, then, went to the educational institution and found that the girl did notwas not seen at school on the date, in addition to the inexistence of a tour in the schedule.

To the portal metropolises, an uncle of the teenager stated that the family lacked clothes such as a bikini and a blouse. She left home wearing an orange dress, black jacket, black sneakers and a backpack.

In the uncle’s opinion, the case serves as a warning for families to pay attention to their children at all times. “Sometimes they don’t show anything, but something might be happening”, he considered.