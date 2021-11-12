A Fazenda 13: Rico compares reality to “BBB” and snipes Record TV production: “Now I’m sure”; watch!

After Dayane Mello survived the last swidden of “A Fazenda 13”, Rico Melquiades was quite shaken. In the early hours of Friday (12), the influencer compared the reality to “Big Brother Brasil” and even sniped at the Record TV production, stating that not everything goes on air. The bishop goes crazy!

Rico was very upset by the elimination of Tiago Piquilo, who received only 26.87% of the public vote. The pawn unburdened himself with Bil Araujo and Aline Mineiro, and claimed that Dayane would have remained in the game only due to the editing of the images of the confinement. “I’m sure now that it doesn’t show everything”, he started.

Melquiades stated that, unlike TV Globo, Record would have “spared the cancellation” of the finalist for “Grande Fratello”. “Record doesn’t show everything. It’s not like your program, they don’t save the cancellation, they don’t save there in yours, here they save”, said the pawn to Bil, who was the second eliminated of the “BBB 21”. During the conversation, they even said that they wanted Day’s elimination and how they liked Tiago. Watch:

Later, throughout the night, Rico returned to sniping at the rural reality production. “They don’t show”, said the ex-“On Vacation with the Ex”. Next, Bil considered another hypothesis. “Are they taxing her (Dayane) you poor thing?”, questioned the capixaba. “The edition is doing this, understand? The edition favors whoever they want, Bil”, completed Melquiades. The transmission was soon diverted to another room in headquarters. Geez… and the tongue like a whip! Look that:

Rico says the edit isn’t showing what Dayane does, that they favor whoever they want. Bil thinks the edit may be putting her as “poor thing.” The camera cut to the G4 badmouthing Rico. #Disposal of the Farm pic.twitter.com/3bcOkskO5f — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 12, 2021

In the dispute for the hot seat, Dayane received 33.07% of the votes to stay in the house. Like her, Sthefane Matos also did well and guaranteed a few more days on the program, after taking 40.06% of the public’s votes. Apparently, with all this climate, it won’t be long before Rico and Day break their dick again, huh?! Will “silent wins” or will they release the verb?