‘A Fazenda 13’: Rico wants ex-friend Dayane Mello to be eliminated; check out video! | Television

Published 11/11/2021 14:20 | Updated 11/11/2021 2:22 PM

São Paulo – After the confusion in the formation of the farm in “A Fazenda 13”, Rico Melquíades declared, this Thursday, that he wants to see his former friend Dayane Mello out of the reality of Record TV. Dayane is in the countryside with Sthe Mattos and Tiago Piquilo.

In a conversation with Marina Ferrari, the comedian expressed disappointment with Day. “I really want her to leave. Like, I know she was a person who’s been with me forever, but the things I’ve done here, I didn’t do a lot. in the evil that I had in my heart, I did it for the moment of anger, moved by anger, you know? But the things she does… She’s mean. It’s not a game, it’s really evil. “There’s one time I see a lot of evil in a human being,” Rico said.

Marina was also confident in eliminating Dayane. “I feel like she’s going to leave. For me, it’s between her and Sthe. [Dayane] will come out,” said the current farmer.

Dayane Mello was nominated by Marina Ferrari for this Thursday (11). During the definition of the hot seat, Rico and Day exchanged insults and the man from Alagoas stated that the model is the most false person in the reality. Day broke friendship with Rico and declared that he is the worst kind of person in “The Farm”.

Before the fight, Rico and Dayane formed the G4 with Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla.