‘A Fazenda 13’: Tiago’s elimination raises suspicions of manipulation | TV & Soap Operas

Tiago Piquilo was the eighth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” last Thursday (11). The singer competed for a spot on the show with Dayane Mello [33,07%] and Sthefane Matos [40,06%]. However, it closed the night with the lowest percentage of votes [26,87%], which took him out of the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize.

Although Tiago’s elimination left some fans satisfied, it confused part of the reality show’s audience, who suspected the production was being manipulated in the vote. The reason for this assumption is that some previous polls indicated Sthefane as out of the week. Tiago’s departure, in turn, left many people confused, as the expected result was different. On social media, many commented on the matter, including Monique Evans, a former participant in the program. Check reactions.

It doesn’t make sense for Tiago to go against Erika and go to sthe, this farm is all buggy — nath (@carpeackles) November 12, 2021

I think there was a Carellada!!! Day was losing in all polls — ☆ Monique Evans ☆ (@moniquevansreal) November 12, 2021

Guys, I’m a person who accepts the result and that’s it! But it’s obvious that it was manipulation, Tiago was in front of all social networks, it was impossible for him to leave! #The farm

#Disposal of the Farm — SAMUEL 🔥🐝 (@eusamuelabreu) November 12, 2021

Regardless of previous polls, the official result prevailed. It is worth remembering that Tiago Piquilo fell into the fields after being pulled from the stall by Sthefane Matos, who received the majority of votes from the headquarters after a strategy by Rico Melquiades, who immunized himself and Mileide Mihaile so that most of the votes were concentrated in Bahia . Dayane Mello, on the other hand, was nominated for elimination on the advice of the farmer, Marina Ferrari.

During his time at “A Fazenda 13”, the countryman avoided alienating his colleagues, getting involved in controversies and sought to maintain balance in all pressure situations, a posture that did not please the audience, who eagerly awaited any sign of “spark” or “fire in the hay”. The rural reality show airs from Monday to Friday, from 22:45. The presentation, as always, is in charge of Adriane Galisteu.