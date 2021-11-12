‘A Fazenda’: Eliminated, Tiago Piquilo discovers that Tânia Mara stopped following him on social media | Television



Tânia Mara and Tiago Piquilo: singer no longer follows the sertanejoreproduction

Published 11/12/2021 08:02

Rio – Singer Tiago Piquilo was the eighth eliminated from “A Fazenda” on Thursday night. In an interview with “Decompression Cabin”, Tiago was happy to discover that his number of followers on social networks has doubled with his participation in the reality show. The countryman, however, also discovered that singer Tânia Mara, having had an affair, stopped following him. He showed no surprise and stated that this is not the first time this has happened.

“Really? Ah, but he did, he’s already followed it several times. It could be a sign… Man, when I came here, actually, I left it so exposed in one conversation or another that this subject, for me, was always an unknown . Actually, Tânia and I weren’t dating,” said the singer.

He revealed that he was still “knowing” Tânia Mara when he accepted to participate in the reality show and said he did not know what his future with the artist would be. “We were getting closer, getting to know each other more, but also on the day I came here, we had an indifference that was very uncomfortable. So, for me, I also entered here in that uncertainty of what could happen… For me, that was always a question, too. We didn’t have an open relationship in people’s eyes. That situation was left to be resolved later.”

Lucas Selfie, then, opined that the singer did not like Tiago’s conversations with Aline Mineiro. “I think there were some conversations you had with Aline that she might not have enjoyed,” he said. “Oh, no kidding,” lamented Tiago.

On social media, Tânia Mara is no longer following Tiago. However, she used the Stories to ask for votes for him to continue on the reality show.