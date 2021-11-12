‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi will reveal to Lara that Christian is alive | come around

The first week of Um Lugar ao Sol is being so intense that we keep our eyes glued to the small screen in each chapter! Do you still have the breath for more emotions?

🌞So sit down, here it comes spoiler: at the friday chapter, 11/12, unhappy with Christian (Cauã Reymond)’s decision to fake his own death, Ravi (Juan Paiva) will reveal to Lara (Andréia Horta) that her boyfriend is alive.

🌞Want to understand this story better? It’s enough that we tell you everything!

Juan Paiva moves like Ravi and earns praise from Cauã Reymond: ‘You are giant’

Christian and Renato are separated in childhood

Understand what has happened so far 🕗🕘🕥

✅ After a tragedy, twins Christian and Christofer were separated in the first months of life. Christofer was adopted by a wealthy family who changed their name to Renato.

✅ Christian was not so lucky and was abandoned by his father and grew up in a shelter.

Christian tells Renato he is sworn to death by drug dealers in Morro do Camelo

Separated by fate… again!

✅ When he turns 18, Christian discovers that he has a twin brother and decides to go after him in Rio de Janeiro. After 10 years of searching, fate finally brought the brothers face to face.

✅ At the time of the reunion, Christian revealed to his brother that he was being threatened with death by drug dealers.

✅ Thinking about getting his twin out of this complicated situation, Christofer/Renato went after the drug dealers and ends up being murdered in his place.

Christian despairs when he learns that Renato was killed in his place by the bandits

✅ Stunned by the whirlwind of things that happened overnight in his life, Christian was tempted to assume the identity of Christofer/Renato for good.

🎧 Listen to an EXCLUSIVE interview with Gabriel Leone, coming to the soap opera next week, and discover more spoilers from Um Lugar ao Sol!

2 of 4 Ravi will reveal to Lara that Christian is alive — Photo: Globo Ravi will reveal to Lara that Christian is alive — Photo: Globo

‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Is it Christian, Renato or Maumau? Do the test!

🤫Christian’s best friend since he was an orphanage, Ravi is the only person who knows the truth about Christofer/Renato’s death.

🤫Even though Christian as decision to fake his own death and assume the identity of his twin was wrong, the young man saw no choice but to keep this secret.

3 of 4 Christian (Cauã Reymond) Will Feel Guilty Over His Twin’s Death In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Christian (Cauã Reymond) will feel guilty about the death of his twin in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

🤫But the young man is also a great friend of Lara, Christian’s girlfriend, who thinks his great love is dead.

🤫Seeing her friend’s suffering, Ravi won’t be able to sustain Christian’s lie:

“Ravi, I know it’s very difficult to accept that Chris is dead, but…” Lara will lament.

“Chris isn’t dead, Lara! That’s what I want to tell you. Chris is alive,” reveals Ravi.

4 of 4 Lara (Andréia Horta) consoles Ravi (Juan Paiva) in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Lara (Andréia Horta) consoles Ravi (Juan Paiva) in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

‘A Place in the Sun’: five times we suffered as much as Christian

Check out what’s coming in the chapter summary: