Advisers try to overturn confidentiality requirement in reform of São Paulo’s bylaws | São Paulo

A group of more than 80 directors from São Paulo, among the 260 in action, filed a letter this Thursday addressed to Olten Ayres, president of the Deliberative Council, demanding changes in the approach to the discussion of the reform of the club’s bylaws. The end of confidentiality in the changes to be discussed is one of the points mentioned.

The position is a reaction to the call to reform the club’s bylaws, which vetoed comments with third parties on issues analyzed, such as re-election for the club’s presidency, extending the term of directors from three to six years, and shortening the term itself. Deliberative Council.

São Paulo Board Members will discuss changes on the 18th

In addition to the end of confidentiality before the discussion, scheduled for the 18th, the opposition advisers ask that the changes be discussed separately, and not in a single group.

The group also asks for the meeting to be postponed by two weeks, in order to allow the councilors to discuss with their respective electoral bases (associates) before the vote scheduled for the 18th.

The chairman of the Board, Olten Ayres, is on vacation abroad and will only return at the beginning of next week, but he is already aware of the movement of the board members. As of Tuesday, the group must have an answer regarding requests.

The proposed changes to the São Paulo bylaws will be discussed on the 18th.

At first, the meeting to address these points will be closed, with the items being discussed after the Board vote, if approved.

If the amendments pass, Olten Ayres has 30 days to call an Extraordinary General Meeting to define the statutory reform.