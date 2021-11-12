‘Afghanistan is on the brink of economic collapse’, warns Pakistan

posted on 11/11/2021 8:29 AM / updated on 11/11/2021 8:30 AM



(credit: Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP)

Afghanistan is “on the brink of economic collapse”, and the international community must renew its financial support and humanitarian aid to the country, warned the Pakistani foreign minister on Thursday (11) in an interview in Islamabad with US diplomats , Chinese and Russian.

“Afghanistan is now on the brink of economic collapse,” Chancellor Shah Mehmod Qureshi said at the opening of the “troika plus” meeting, which is being attended by the new American envoy to Afghanistan, Thomas West.

Diplomats meet today with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

If the situation worsens, the ability of the new Taliban regime to govern the country will be “severely limited,” Qureshi said.

“Therefore, it is imperative that the international community urgently supports the resumption of humanitarian aid,” he urged.

That includes Afghanistan’s access to funds frozen by Western donors since the Taliban took control of the country in August, he added.

This support “will help in our efforts to relaunch economic activities and make the Afghan economy stable and sustainable,” explained the minister.

The measures will also benefit Western countries, he stressed.

“If you think that you are far away, that Europe is safe and that these areas will not be affected by terrorism, don’t forget about history,” he stressed.

“We learned from the past and we don’t want to repeat the same mistakes,” he added.