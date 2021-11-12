After a controversial penalty for Fla, Bahia threatens not to return to the field and Bellintani protests: “Assault” | bahia

The president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, was not critical of the abitration of the match against Flamengo, played this Thursday, at Maracanã – the team from Rio de Janeiro won 3-0. Still during the game, in contact with the reporter, the manager classified the penalty assigned to the Rubro-Negro as an “assault”.

– Brazilian football has become a scandal, a robbery, an absurdity. Third game in a row that the mistake against Bahia is shameful, it is undisguisable. In the two previous games, the CBF refereeing ombudsman acknowledged that it made a mistake against Bahia. Now intervened game followed – wrote Bellintani, who made similar protest on Twitter.

Coach Guto Ferreira was also not silent. In the first half, Premiere’s cameras registered the protest of the coach, who pointed out that Bahia was harmed by refereeing decisions in recent matches.

– With the pressure that Flamengo makes in refereeing, it could only lead to that. Third game the VAR calls, and the referee sets against us. […] It was nothing! This is ridiculous! Third game! – said the coach, referring to penalties that were not scored against Juventude and São Paulo, in the last rounds.

The Tricolor players even threatened not to return to the field for the second half dispute. Through Twitter, the club took a stand and stated that it does not want favoritism, but rather fair arbitrations.

The controversial penalty was scored on the 26th of the first half by referee Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo, in a move in which the tricolor defender Conti killed the ball in the chest in the area. At Central do Whistle, Sandro Meira Ricci said he didn’t see a penalty [assista ao vídeo abaixo].

– It wasn’t a penalty. The ball caught in the shoulder. The arm was wide open, but it hits chest level. At least in the images we saw, the ball doesn’t hit the arm. We will have to wait for the audio to understand the arbitration decision. I cannot explain why the penalty was kept. For me, even though the arm is open, the ball hits the shoulder. Bahia’s revolt is justified, because there was no penalty. I hope it wasn’t because of all the pressure Flamengo puts on refereeing – says the commentator.

After the match, the vice president of Bahia, Vitor Ferraz, granted an interview, after the players refused to speak to the press. Visibly upset, Ferraz said he was appalled by what he saw on the field and said that the referee decided the match.

– Regret what we saw here today. What has been happening with refereeing in Brazilian football is appalling. Bahia can no longer stand this mockery. Bahia was prejudiced for the third consecutive game. The VAR calls, and the referees do not notice the mistakes made. In the two previous bids, errors were recognized by the refereeing committee, in response to representations made by the club. We arrived today and we are, once again, hurt. Today the referee decided the match. We have a team that has a payroll of six, seven times lower than Flamengo’s. We are harmed in this way. The refereeing of Brazilian football needs to be revised. We can’t stand it anymore,” he said.

Ferraz also questioned the reason for the recent change in the arbitration scale. Earlier this week, the CBF decided to replace André Luiz de Freitas Castro, from Goiás, who would referee the match, with Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo, from São Paulo.