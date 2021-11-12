After a scolding in A Fazenda 13, Sthefane wakes up and demands loyalty from Dynho· TV News

After receiving an “ear tug” from Mileide Mihaile, Sthefane Matos vented about the feeling of abandonment in A Fazenda 13. This Thursday (11), the influencer demanded loyalty from Dynho Alves and stated that the funkeiro had not cared about the vows received by her in the formation of the last garden.

“I was very sorry. It didn’t seem like I mattered to you, that I was a priority for you. You only thought about saving yourself. You knew the votes would go to me,” accused the girl.

MC Mirella’s husband, however, disagreed with the ally’s assertion: “I didn’t know.” “How not? When you get pulled [para a Baia], in no time I saw that you even bothered, not even talking to me, talking. I’m talking after the formation of Baia. Automatically, what would happen: all votes on me,” continued the blogger.

During the chat outside the headquarters, the woman from Bahia, who is on the farm this week, promised to think more about herself in order to survive on the rural reality show.

“I had you as a priority for me and I didn’t feel that way about you. It was that thing about you just wanting to save yourself, but at no time did you say anything to me. If I come back from this farm, the only priority I’ll have will be me I’ll play alone, no group,” declared Sthefane.

In his defense, Dynho denied that he had intended to corner the piece. “Do you really think that was my intention?” he asked. “It didn’t seem like anything else. I’m telling you what I felt and wanting to hear from you,” replied the confined.

After a few minutes of conversation, the singer apologized for having hurt his ally: “I’m sorry if I didn’t call you to share an idea. I think I could have made a difference in your moment, when you were sad. it really has a very close proximity”.

