After accusations of sexual harassment in Mineirão, Atlético-MG declares: “Absolute repudiation” | athletic-mg

Atletico-MG’s fans’ party, filling Mineirão in the last three games, had chapters of sexual harassment against fans of the leader of the Brazilian Championship. After complaints from the victims, the club issued a repudiation note and promised to act “strongly” to curb the crime.

Atlético beat Grêmio, América and Corinthians, sequentially, to become more solid in their quest for the long-awaited title. In the three matches, more than 50 thousand people went to Gigante da Pampulha. Large crowds for Galo are expected in all home games until the end of 2021. And the club has warned:

– Galo has already met, this afternoon, with representatives of the Municipal Guard; Civil Police (Specialized Division in Assistance to Women, the Elderly and People with Disabilities and Victims of Intolerance – DEMID); and the Municipal Council for Women’s Rights to start an awareness campaign on the topic. We also call on the fans to be vigilant and report to the security authorities the cases they witness – the note says.

“Galo greatly values ​​the increasing presence of women in the stadium and understands that the Massa party in the stands has to start with respect.”

A 25-year-old woman was kissed by force inside Mineirão during the match between Atlético-MG and Corinthians, last Wednesday (10). In a statement, the stadium staff informed that Mineirão “has already handed over to the police authorities the images of the internal surveillance circuit to investigate the facts.”

It was the third case of sexual harassment within Gigante da Pampulha, in the last eight games. One of the cases, against a 19-year-old student, ended with the suspect’s arrest last Sunday (7), but he was released after two days in the Prison of Ribeirão das Neves II, when he received a release permit, granted by the Court.