After being interrogated, half Diallo and another suspect in the PSG player’s ambush are released

PSG midfielder Aminata Diallo was released by French police on Wednesday after reporting on the case of the ambush and beating of club colleague Kheira Hamraoui, in which she is suspected of involvement. In addition to her, a man detained this Thursday in Lyon, suspected of participating in the attack, was also released.

Aminata Diallo has been released Photo: Instagram/Aminata Diallo

The French Public Ministry confirmed the releases to the AFP news agency. So far, neither Diallo nor the man, who has not been identified, has been the target of accusations. The investigation is ongoing.

Concerned about the repercussions of the case, PSG had already canceled Friday’s interviews and closed the training sessions for the women’s team. In a statement, the club repudiated the episode of violence and promised to collaborate with authorities. The initial expectation was that Diallo would be heard by a judge on Friday, but she ended up being released earlier.

understand the case

Aminata Diallo, 26, is suspected of hiring assailants to assault teammate Kheira Hamraoui, 31. Last Thursday, she offered Hamraoui a ride after a club event. On the way, they were ambushed by two men wearing masks.





The attackers only beat Hamraoui with iron bars, focusing on the leg region. Nothing was stolen from the players, and Diallo was unharmed. According to the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, there are witnesses to what happened.

Kheira Hamdaoui, PSG athlete who was assaulted Photo: Instagram/Kheira Hamdaoui

While the athlete was recovering from her injuries, Diallo started at PSG. She played in the Paris club’s 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. In a statement released after the midfielder’s arrest, the PSG repudiated the violence and said it is helping the authorities to investigate the case.