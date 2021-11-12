After gasoline, diesel and bottled gas, now CNG also hits record prices in 20 years

RIO – Days after the prices of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas reached the highest value since 2001, today it was the turn of CNG (natural gas for vehicles). According to data from the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP) Price Monitor, fuel registered the highest real price of the century in November, with a cubic meter reaching R$4,256.

In 2022:Petrobras wants to raise the price of natural gas by up to four times in 2022

The data show that CNG began to break records in real terms in May this year, from the 39% increase promoted by Petrobras, reaching a cost of R$4.02.

“Previously, the peak of CNG took place in February and March 2019, when the cubic meter reached R$ 3.70. Since then, the price of fuel has remained more or less stable, with a drop in the midst of the pandemic due to the decrease in the price of a barrel of oil”, says economist Eric Gil Gomes, from the Brazilian Institute of Political and Socias (Ibeps) and the OSP.

But, according to him, as of May 2021, prices began to rise, driven by the appreciation of the barrel and the devaluation of the exchange rate, two factors that index contracts with distributors.

Special: Why is the price of gas so high and how much is it in your pocket? Find out in the GLOBO calculator special

Even with the high price, CNG is still the cheapest fuel on the market. Survey by the National Traffic Secretariat (Senatran), between January and September (until the 28th) of this year, 163,168 vehicles changed their fuel, an increase of 88.5% over the same period in 2020.

Special:Petrobras sells refineries, pipelines and oil fields, but, without competitors, still sets prices

Rio de Janeiro is the main consumer market for CNG. The state accounts for about 60% of the volume of natural gas in vehicles in Brazil, with 24% of its fleet using the fuel. Across the country, only 2% of vehicles are fueled with CNG.