After Revealing Cancer, ‘Anne With an E’ Series’ Miranda McKeon Undergoes Double Mastectomy | Pop & Art

Five months after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, Miranda McKeon, 19, underwent a double mastectomy.

The actress, who is part of the cast of the series “Anne With an E”, used social media to talk about the surgery an hour before starting the procedure.

“Today is a big day. I arrived for the surgery I anticipated about five months ago. I will have a double mastectomy – a procedure that removes all the breast tissue under the skin on both sides, as well as some lymph nodes on my right side. “he explained.

“This will get rid of any cancers and significantly lower my risk of recurrence in the future. This also means that I will be cancer free.”

The actress also thanked all the support of those close to her. “I’m a lucky girl.”

Hours after surgery, McKeon returned to social media and claimed the procedure was successful.

“The surgery went really well. I’m in a bit of pain and can’t move much, but overall I see a smooth recovery ahead of me. My schedule for the next few days: pain management, sleep, watching shows and maybe do homework. I’m feeling ambitious.”