AGU defends in the STF validity of Bolsonaro’s testimony about interference in the Federal Police | Policy

Bolsonaro testified to the PF, on the 3rd, at Palácio do Planalto. On that occasion, the president answered 13 questions from Federal Police delegate Leopoldo Soares Lacerda. Bolsonaro said that he did not interfere in the PF and that he replaced the then-director-general, Maurício Valeixo, last year, for “lack of dialogue” (see below).

Bolsonaro denies in a statement that he tried to interfere politically with the Federal Police

The AGU spoke after the defense of former judge and former justice minister Sergio Moro questioning the fact that he was not notified to participate and make inquiries in Bolsonaro’s testimony.

The Federal Attorney General’s Office stated that Sergio Moro does not have “the quality of a procedural actor that assures him the prerogatives of broad participation in the investigation”.

The AGU also argued that Bolsonaro’s defense did not participate in the testimony of former judge Sergio Moro, therefore, there would have been no breach of isonomy among those investigated.

“Last and not least, it should be noted that there was no participation of representatives of the defense of the President of the Republic in the hearing carried out by the PF of Mr. SERGIO MORO, so that a breach of arms parity cannot even be invoked (another argument that , it should be emphasized, it would not be relevant in the investigative phase)”.

Former judge Sérgio Moro was Minister of Justice in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro between the months of January 2019 and April 2020.

Moro’s resignation was motivated by Bolsonaro’s decision to change the director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, appointed by the then minister.

Moro stated that, since 2019, Bolsonaro had wanted to change the PF’s command in order to have a person who could provide information and intelligence reports.

Moro says Bolsonaro tried to interfere politically with the Federal Police

Bolsonaro nominated Alexandre Ramagem, a personal friend of the president’s children, for the post. Ramagem was even nominated, however, the nomination was suspended by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

Moraes identified indications that Bolsonaro would use Ramagem in office to interfere politically with the PF. According to the minister, there was a so-called diversion of purpose.

In his testimony to the PF, president Jair Bolsonaro stated that: “in mid-2019 he asked former minister Sergio Moro to change the director general of the Federal Police, delegate Maurício Valeixo, due to the lack of dialogue between the president of the Republic and the director of the Federal Police; who appointed delegate Alexandre Ramagem due to his competence and confidence built throughout the deponent’s personal security work during the 2018 election campaign”.

Bolsonaro also said that Moro agreed with Ramagem’s nomination as long as he was nominated for the seat on the Supreme Court.

“By nominating the DPF Ramagem to former minister Sergio Moro, he would have agreed with the president as long as it occurred after the nomination of the former minister of Justice for the seat on the Federal Supreme Court; and that he never intended, with the change of direction -generally, obtaining privileged information from secret investigations or interfering with the work of the Judiciary Police or directly obtaining reports produced by the Federal Police.”, said the president.