Agüero has more serious than expected and may have to leave football, reveals radio

According to information revealed by Catalunya Ràdio, Sergio Agüero suffers from a more serious cardiac arrhythmia than expected and may have to retire from football.

O Barcelona lives moments of apprehension about Sergio Agüero. According to information that was revealed this Friday (12) by the Cataluña Radio, the attacker may be forced to end his career due to cardiac arrhythmia. The Argentine’s situation would be more serious than expected.

According to the Spanish vehicle, new tests carried out by the player indicate that the type of problem found in the Argentine’s heart is incompatible with high-performance sports, which would make it impossible for the athlete to return to the pitch.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

You follow the matches of Barcelona in Laliga with transmission live by ESPN on Star+.

The information was not confirmed by Barcelona or even by Agüero’s staff, who must not take a position before the deadline set by the club. In a statement, after detailing the attacker’s situation, the board revealed that the Argentine would be away for three months to undergo treatment that would allow his return to the squad.

Sergio Agüero leaves Barcelona x Alavés after feeling unwell EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Also based on the calculation of the Cataluña Radio, the athlete is aware of the situation and there is a scenario of pessimism about his future in football. Still, there is no decision made in this regard yet. The player should undergo new exams and tests soon to have a more detailed diagnosis.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Sergio Agüero was substituted even before the break in the 1-1 draw between Barcelona and Alavés, by LaLiga, last October 30th. The Argentine reported pain in the rib cage and neck, and was taken to a hospital.

After examinations were carried out, she was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, a disorder in the rhythm of the heartbeat. The player had already suffered from the problem at 12 years old.

“Player Kun Agüero underwent a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure under the responsibility of Dr. Josep Brugada. He will be away for the next three months, being re-evaluated to know the effectiveness of the treatment that will be used to determine his recovery process”, published Barcelona.