Alderman do Novo says that party colleague tried to strangle her in the bathroom of the São Paulo City Council and registers a police report | São Paulo

Councilwoman Cris Monteiro (Novo), 60 years old, registered this Thursday morning (11) an incident report for aggression against also councilor Janaína Lima. The two are party mates.

Cris claims that she was pushed against the wall of the Chamber bathroom and grabbed by the neck, until she fell to the floor.

The fight took place during the vote on the Municipal Social Security Reform this Wednesday night (10), still in plenary. The conflict would have been caused by the time spent speaking into the microphone that each would have, according to Janaína Lima.

She denies having grabbed a colleague by the neck and says that “she only tried to defend herself from the aggressions suffered” (see below).

Voting video shows the two discussing in plenary during the session:

According to Cris Monteiro’s office, during a discussion between the parliamentarians in the plenary, both entered the bathroom and, inside the space, during a heated discussion, Monteiro claims to have been “pushed against the wall and grabbed by the neck, until she fell to the floor ”.

The parliamentarian says she has obvious bruises on her neck, hurt her knee in the fall and had bruises. She posted images of the injuries on her social networks.

The councilor also stated that she has alopecia and had her wig torn off and trampled on by Janaina during the fight.

The bathroom door had to be broken down and Monteiro claims that he was rescued by a GCM and a parliamentary advisor, registering an incident report at the 1st Police Station in Sé, in downtown São Paulo.

“The reason for the discussion that culminated in aggression was a disagreement about the time to talk about the reform of the municipal pension, a project that was being voted on yesterday in the plenary,” stated Cris Monteiro in a statement.

“The Chamber’s Attorney General opened an internal investigation procedure to investigate the episode. Cris was rescued by a GCM and a parliamentary advisor. (…) Janaína came out of the bathroom and then gave a speech for half an hour in the pulpit of the plenary, without attending to Cris Monteiro”, he added.

Councilwoman Janaína Lima affirmed, through her press office, that the attempt at stranglehold is false. According to her, the confusion between the two parliamentarians of the Partido Novo started still in the plenary, when Cris Monteiro did not want to accept the agreement of the bench that gave her 15 minutes of speech.

Lima stated that, while still in plenary, she was pushed by her colleague on the stairs and that, in the Chamber bathroom, the situation became untenable and she only tried to defend herself from the attacks suffered by her partner, acting totally in self-defence.

On social networks, Janaína also showed the marks of the aggression she suffered from her colleague.

Lima told the g1 who also went to the police station to file a police report against her fellow member of the bench and has already asked the City Council to investigate the case.

The councilor also declared that she intends to take the episode to court and is going to ask the New Party in São Paulo to take internal measures about what happened.

Cris Monteiro declared that “she was extremely shaken by what happened and is recovering” and also that “it is known for its democratic character and its frank and open dialogue”.

Through a statement, the president of the City Council, councilor Milton Leite (DEM), stated that he “follows the case involving the two councilors of Novo and will take the appropriate measures”.

“I do not accept any aggression within this democratic space that is the Chamber. Any kind of violence is regrettable”, the note said.

The text of the Social Security Reform was approved this Thursday morning (11), in the second and final vote. The bill to amend the Organic Law (PLO) received 37 votes in favor and 18 against.

The session was marked by fights and discussions between government and opposition parliamentarians, in the plenary, and also by confrontation outside the House between servers who demonstrated against the reform and civil guards and military police.

Protesters threw eggs, bottles and flag poles at the Chamber building, and guards fired back with rubber bullets. A woman fractured her leg during the action of the Military Police and the GCM.

The project was even pending vote in the first session, that is, it did not reach the minimum number to be approved or rejected.

As there were five extraordinary sessions planned, the president of the House, councilor Milton Leite (DEM), opened the second one, and the PL got the 37 votes necessary for approval.

As this is a PLO, there is no need for sanction from the mayor. The text will take effect in 120 days.

The law provides that around 63,000 retirees who earn more than the minimum wage (R$ 1,100) will start to contribute to the municipal social security at a rate of 14%. Under the current rule of the municipality, the percentage is only deducted from those who earn more than R$6,433.

