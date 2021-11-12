Aline weeping and deodorant are highlights

On “Sofazenda” of the week, shown last night before the elimination of Tiago Piquilo, the comedian Carioca showed the best moments of the reality and did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

Aline Mineiro had a special appearance as the most “whiny of thirst” and Tiago’s romantic story did not go unnoticed and became a deodorant advertisement.

There was also Gui Araujo in another episode with Anarbélle and Carioca in a very good mood, imitating Adriande Galisteu. Check out!

Aline Mineiro’s Cry

Aline Mineiro’s cries in recent days were mocked by Carioca. The ex-panicat had disagreements with Rico Melquiades in the formation of the eighth farm and, consequently, left to argue with Valentina Francavilla and detonate Dayane Mello.

Sofazenda: Choro by Aline Mineiro Image: Playback/Youtube

Anarbélle and Gui Araujo

The comedian wasted no time in making fun of Gui Araujo’s “absolute truths” again. This time, the ex-MTV said he wanted to go to the countryside to find out if he was really the villain.

“Even on this farm I want to go and see if I’m really this whole villain they’re painting,” said Bill to Sthe. “Oh, cute! What’s up? Do I count or do you count?”

Sofazenda: Anarbélle and the truths of Gui Araujo Image: Playback/Youtube

deodorant advertisement

Carioca did not let Tiago Piquilo’s romantic story — eliminated in the eighth farm — about the deodorant go unnoticed. On the occasion, the countryman said that he received the product from a woman and cried with the “gift”.

The comedian turned the story into an advertisement about the toilet.

Sofazenda: Tiago Piquilo Deodorant Image: Playback/Youtube