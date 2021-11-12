Alleged photos of Marília Mendonça’s body in the IML are fake, says the press office – É Hit

Photos that were being sold as being from the body of Marília Mendonça at the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) they are fake, as confirmed by her press office. The records went viral this Thursday (11) and indicate that the images were sold for R$ 20.

“They are offering fake photos. Fortunately there is no record of her in the IML”, said in a note to the representation of the sertaneja this Thursday afternoon.

Alleged photos of Marília Mendonça’s body were sold

Marília died at the age of 26 on the 5th of November in a plane crash that killed four other people in Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

“I have photos of the body of singer Marília Mendonça at the IML and the morgue. Each photo is 20 reais. Interested in calling me”, says a message reproduced on the internet.

accident investigation

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais has yet to obtain images of the plane crash that caused the death of the singer and four other people, last Friday (5), in Caratinga, in the interior of the state. According to the regional delegate Ivan Lopes Sales, experts have already carried out searches of security cameras installed near the site, but none contained images of the accident.

Near the waterfall where the plane crashed, there is a condominium with houses equipped with cameras, but they were not facing the point where the accident occurred.

The images would help the police to understand the dynamics of the facts. So far, what is known from witnesses and preliminary forensics is that the plane would have crashed into the power transmission cable and lost one of the engines, becoming out of control after the crash.

It is not yet known, however, why the twin-engine flew at a lower altitude than necessary to clear the obstacle.

