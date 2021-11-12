Allies say Pacheco rejected decree to suspend STF decision on amendments

Allies of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), told the CNN that he was consulted and rejected the idea of ​​leading, together with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), a tougher reaction to the Federal Supreme Court due to the decision that suspended the execution of the so-called parliamentary amendments of rapporteur .

Arthur Lira and a group of deputies would be defending the idea behind the scenes, but they don’t want the Chamber to go alone in the confrontation with the STF. Even because for this it would be necessary to approve a draft legislative decree whose processing goes through the Senate and its president.

The so-called PDLs need to be discussed and voted on in the Chamber and then in the Senate and, once approved, are promulgated by the president of the Senate. In this type of project, the President of the Republic does not need to sanction it.

Pacheco, however, in line with his distance from the Planalto Palace, does not intend to embark on a confrontation with the Judiciary. On the contrary, it has told interlocutors that it prefers a solution in which the judiciary participates.

As a result, he asked the Advocacy of the Senate and the General Secretariat of the Bureau to think about legal solutions. One, a request for reconsideration, has already been dropped. The presentation of an appeal to clarify what was decided would be on the table, but it is necessary to publish the judgment of the judgment, which has not yet occurred. A third solution would be for Congress itself to lead a movement for more transparency in the execution of rapporteur’s amendments and a fourth solution would be to allow the resources of the rapporteur’s amendments to be taken up by the Union but for the allied base to maintain the power to indicate to the ministries where the resources must be applied.