Amazon deforestation alerts hit record in October, points out Inpe | Amazon

Legal Amazon had an area of 877 km² under deforestation alert, an increase of 5% compared to 2020 and history series record. The data were released by the Space Research Institute (Inpe) this Friday (12).

The Legal Amazon corresponds to 59% of the Brazilian territory, and encompasses the area of ​​8 states (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins) and part of Maranhão.

Areas under alert for deforestation in the Legal Amazon in October (2015-21) Source: Inpe (Hold)

The alerts were made by the Real Time Deforestation Detection System (Deter), which produces daily signs of change in forest cover for areas larger than 3 hectares (0.03 km²) – both for fully deforested areas and for those in the process of forest degradation (by logging, mining, burning and others).

More ambitious goals and U$S 100 billion from rich countries: see 5 COP26 focal points for Brazil

COP26: Why Brazil can be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the carbon market?

At COP26, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Brazil has ignored records of devastation and promised to end illegal deforestation by 2028 (see details of Brazil’s promise at the COP below).

For Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, the data show that the Brazilian government has no intention of fulfilling the commitments signed at COP26. “Emissions happen on the forest floor, not on the Glasgow plenaries.”

“In Glasgow, the government set up a huge space to sell the illusion that it has an environmental commitment. But for the world, what matters is not the square meters of the Brazilian stand, but the kilometers of forest that are destroyed every day” , says Astrini.

‘Champions’ of deforestation

Once again, Pará was the state with the largest area under deforestation alert: 501 km². Next came Amazonas, with 116 km², Mato Grosso, with 105 km², and Rondônia, with 100 km².

Acre had 40 km² under alert; Roraima, 8 km²; Maranhão, 4 km²; Amapá, 2 km²; and Tocantins, 1 km².

At COP26, which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland, Brazil ignored records of devastation and promised to end illegal deforestation by 2028.

For the Climate Observatory, Brazil is trying to create an image of a country concerned with the climate crisis, but in practice this is not quite the case. “Under international pressure, it has signed multilateral agreements against deforestation and methane emissions, has been letting its diplomats work constructively in the negotiations and has mounted a gigantic propaganda scheme with the help of agro and industrial lobbies.”

“At home, however, resides the ‘real Brazil’ that Minister Joaquim Leite talks about so much: a country that dismantled policies to combat deforestation, the biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions, which spent hundreds of millions of reais in innocuous military operations and that there are at least five bills in Congress that give amnesty to land theft, end environmental licensing and threaten indigenous lands, the most effective barriers against devastation”, says the Climate Observatory.

According to the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, the steps to meet the objective will be as follows: