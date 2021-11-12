Amazon deforestation in October is the biggest in five years

Data released by the institute also show that there was an increase of 5% compared to October 2020. (Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP / via Getty Images)

The highest number of Amazon deforestation alerts for the month of October in five years

Data were released by the Space Research Institute (Inpe)

According to the agency, the area at risk has 877 km², a record in relation to the historical series

The number of alerts from deforestation of the Amazon forest was the biggest for the month of October in five years, according to the Space Research Institute (Inpe).

Data released by the institute also show that there was an increase of 5% compared to October 2020.

According to the agency, the area at risk has 877 km², a record in relation to the historical series.

The numbers were calculated based on the area known as the Legal Amazon, formed by the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins, in addition to a part of Maranhão.

Inpe alerts are issued based on signs of changes in vegetation cover in deforested areas or areas in the process of degradation.

You data reveal a contradiction with what is being said by the Brazilian delegation in Glasgow, in Scotland, where the COP26 takes place.

In his speech at the climate conference, Environment Minister Joaquim Leite defended the federal government.

Inpe alerts are issued based on signs of changes in vegetation cover in deforested areas or areas in the process of degradation. (Photo: Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“To contain illegal deforestation in the Amazon, the federal government doubled the resources allocated to federal environmental agencies and promoted the opening of competitions for 739 new environmental agents,” he said.

The Brazilian delegation had been criticized by climate activists for not disclosing Prodes, official deforestation data, also measured by Inpe. Based on figures from August of one year to July of the following year, it is usually available in early November.

The lack of control over illegal logging of the forest could harm the negotiations made at the climate conference by Itamaraty, which was praised for adopting a more flexible position and seeking consensus that would allow concluding the regulation of the Paris Agreement.

“The emissions take place on the forest floor, not in the plenary sessions in Glasgow,” said Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory. “And the forest floor is telling us that this government has no intention of fulfilling the commitments it signed at COP26.”