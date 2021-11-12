Amazon opens 5,500 job openings in Brazil for Black Friday and Christmas | Economy

Peter Knoth Amazon opens 5,500 job openings in Brazil for Black Friday and Christmas

THE Amazon

is with 5,500 job openings open

in Brazil. Announced this week, opportunities to bolster Black Friday and Christmas operations are temporary and available at different regions

, such as Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Interested parties have until November 16 to apply.

Amazon opens 5,500 temporary job openings in Brazil (Image: Divulgação/Amazon)

The amount is 5,500 temporary places divided by Brazil. Of this total, around 3,100 opportunities are concentrated in the State of São Paulo. Also in the Southeast region, there are also 370 vacancies in Minas Gerais and 700 in Rio de Janeiro. In the Federal District (Brasilia), the company hopes to occupy 100 positions.

Opportunities are still concentrated in other regions of the country. In the Northeast, 200 vacancies were destined to Ceará and 370 opportunities are directed to those who live in Pernambuco. For those from the south of the country, Amazon also provided 660 temporary opportunities for Rio Grande do Sul.

The initiative aims to increase operations during Black Friday and Christmas. In a statement, Amazon states that, currently, more than 6,300 people are directly and indirectly employed in Brazil. These professionals are located in twelve distribution centers and three delivery stations across the country.

The 5,500 vacancies will be filled between the months of November and December. The HR director for Amazon’s operations in Brazil, Fabiano Arroyo, explains that, despite the jobs being temporary, there are chances of completion and development:

“We have a number of associates who started with Amazon and its partners’ operations in temporary positions during Black Friday and who had permanent contracts and professional development,” he said. “But, above all, temporary work is an entrance for thousands who have no previous experience or who are leaving high school and looking to develop professionally in a company.”

Job offers are open until November 16, 2021. Available positions and options to apply are available on the Amazon website: amazon.com.br.

