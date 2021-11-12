Americanas SA profits R$240 million in first post-restructuring result

THE Americanas SA (AMER3), a company resulting from the union between B2W and American stores (LAME4), earned R$ 240 million in the third quarter, shows a document sent to the market this Thursday (11).

The company benefited from a reversal of income tax on the ICMS monetary restatement on the PIS/COFINS calculation basis. Without this, the company would have earned R$ 43.2 million.

Net revenue totaled R$6.2 million, up 21.5% considering B2W’s operations.

The adjusted Ebitda was R$ 743 million, practically stable, while the Ebitda margin dropped 2.5 percentage points. Analysts, according to Refinitiv, expected an Ebitda of R$ 604.5 million for the company in the period.

Americanas’ total GMV (gross volume of goods) was R$ 12.9 billion, an increase of 23.8%.

GMV Digital (GMV Parceiros + digital gross revenue) reached R$9.9 billion in the quarter, an increase of 30.1%.

“Even on a difficult basis of comparison and in a challenging macroeconomic scenario that impacted the electronics category in the quarter, the growth presented in 3Q21 is 2.8 pp above the growth registered before the pandemic”, he justifies.

The company ended September with a net cash position of R$3 billion.

See the document: