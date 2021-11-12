Ana Paula Renault reveals shocking behind-the-scenes case of A Fazenda

The journalist Ana Paula Renault, one of the highlights of A Fazenda 10, revealed that the reality show production hid several controversies behind the attraction, such as racism and insecurity on the part of its participants.

During an interview with PodDarPrado Podcast, the former A Fazenda revealed that the climate of Record TV’s rural reality reality was one of panic, which it even yielded frightening attitudes from some of the participants.

“Perlla was so terrified of sleeping in that room that she even hid a knife under her mattress and no one knows that. This fact that Perlla feels physical insecurity has never been shown”, she fired.

The famous one, who also participated in the Big Brother Brasil 16, she stated that she also felt insecure. and that many of the participants were willing to do anything for fame, even if it was bad for the image.

“We had to put up with those people, who were a bunch of sub-celebrities desperate to get back to fame again, willing to do anything for R$1.5 million and to stand out. Even engagement on the downside [eles queriam], so I felt very insecure,” she said.

the season in question made the singer Rafael Ilha as its big winner, leaving the model João Zoli in second place.

Colleague was the target of racism

Also during the program, Ana Paula also vented on what the influencer Luane Dias went through in the same edition of A Fazenda. According to Ana Paula, the colleague was a constant target of racist comments. by the comedians Evandro Santo and Vida Vlatt.

“What Evandro committed racism with Luane… It was even the reason for my first fight. They didn’t show the reason for the fight. He was a jail-level, cage-level racist,” he said. “While you made fun of her sleeping on the couch, she was actually sitting and laying on the couch because people like Evandro, like Vida [Vlatt], they kept saying that because of her color, she should stay inside working. And so on”, added Gabi.

The former presenter of Gofocalizador confessed that several times was impressed with what she was experiencing on the program. and she thought about whether she was willing to go through with it.

“These are very strong things that I was extremely like: ‘Oh my God, what am I doing here? Will this fee be worth it?’ That’s why I said: ‘I’m going to the farm’. If we stay, ok, we are doing something that is working. But if I leave, it’s a release”, said Ana Paula.