Ana Paula Siebert rebuts criticism after saying that her daughter sleeps with her nanny

Ana Paula Siebert, wife of presenter Roberto Justus, commented on the reviews she received on the internet

the digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert, businessman’s wife and presenter Roberto Justus, became involved in a major controversy this week. It all started when Ana decided to record a video reporting a very typical case of motherhood. When sharing the story on social media, she received an avalanche of criticism.

In the recording, the influencer says she is very tired after spending two nights sleeping with her daughter. Remember that Ana Paula and Justus are the parents of a baby. Little Vicky is a year and five months old and the couple’s only child. Although the presenter has other heirs, the result of previous relationships.

“Guys, I’m finished! There was only the dust left this Monday, taking care of Vicky’s weekend and sleeping with her. I’m not used to sleeping with Vicky. She sleeps with the nanny every day. Then this weekend I slept with her, every time she moves in her crib I get out of bed to see if everything is ok. I’m one of those. So, it’s that choppy sleep. I haven’t had hours of sleep without getting up. Moms will understand me… it’s an outburst of someone who is tired”, she explained Ana Paula Siebert.

Internet users shared opinions on the topic, commenting on the video. “It’s these same moms who are giving a coach for those who are real mothers, 24 hours a day”, complained a female follower. Another criticized: “without words, the height of the lack of maternal instinct”. And yet another lamented: “the famous photo frame mother who only takes a picture and gives it to a nanny”.

A netizen said: “people have money, but I think it’s unnecessary to expose this type of comment”. And one guaranteed: “if I had the money she has, I would do the same. Spending the night waking up every hour is not easy”. Another one pondered: “I understand her. But, I prefer choppy sleep and my son is always next to being raised by others”.

Roberto Justus’ wife countered the criticisms. “A few days ago I said that my daughter sleeps with her nanny (yes, a wonderful person that I am lucky to have and that I trust with my eyes closed). When she’s not there, I sleep with Vicky, which is something I love to do… that day I was tired because I didn’t sleep, because whenever I spend the night with her I’m attentive and worried, like every mother”, she explained.

Ana Paula Siebert he added: “now, what’s the problem with not sleeping every day with my daughter? They even said it’s the first time I’ve slept with her and that I don’t even know how to change a diaper! Also that I’m a monster mother and that God shouldn’t have given me a child! I wonder where this world will end up with so much hatred in people’s hearts!”

“Who of these people lives here with me to know what I do or don’t do?! If there’s one thing I love and do with passion, it’s being a mother, it’s enjoying my daughter, it’s seeing her grow… Whoever follows me around here knows that…let’s respect each one’s motherhood more! Women should be ashamed to criticize other women so much!” concluded the influencer.

