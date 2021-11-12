Android 12: Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme and other brands intend to support Material You variation

The content reveals at least some of the vendors that will support dynamic themes; current list includes: OPPO, realme, OnePlus, vivo, Xiaomi, Motorola, Itel, Tecno Mobile, Infinix, HMD Global, Sharp, Sony, TCL, Lenovo, Google and Roboelectric.

One of the most interesting new additions to Android 12 is Material You, which changes the appearance of the device based on the current wallpaper, which is already available even for third-party apps. Code-named “Monet”, the personalization system is currently unique to Google’s Pixel devices, but it appears that some manufacturers are planning to support a variation of it.

Google has already confirmed that code for the Monet system would be added to AOSP, the open source repository for Android, sometime after the initial release of Android 12. However, it was still unclear whether any manufacturers other than Google would be interested in supporting Dynamic themes, as many of them have their own Android versions with their own design languages.

The color palettes generated from the wallpaper may differ from those applied by Google’s Monet, as manufacturers will likely tweak the algorithm for their devices.

Interestingly, there is a name missing from the list: Samsung. Although the One UI 4 Beta — which, by the way, has now been terminated and will make way for the stable version — includes a dynamic color feature, there’s no evidence that it will connect to the Material Components library, so at least some apps. third parties will not use them.

What did you think of this news? How would you like to see Material You being applied to other Android interfaces?