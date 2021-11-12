Anitta lets her panties escape while sensualizing in front of the mirror

The singer Anitta made a post beyond hot on their social networks. Updating her official Instagram account feed, the beauty emerged posing in front of a mirror. One detail stole the show: the muse’s panties were in evidence.

In the very short caption of the post, she advertised ‘Envolver’, her new song in partnership with dancer Ayoub. “Engage – 11.11”, wrote the artist, who received more than half a million people in just a few hours. In the comments box, fans and friends were present. “Very basic, but dangerous”, joked the influencer Nicole Bahls.

Check out Anitta’s post on social media:

fame in the United States

Currently, Anitta is also enjoying great success in the United States. In an interview with Haper’s Bazaar Brasil magazine, the beauty decided to talk about how life has been in the North American country. “I got tired of waking up and having a house full of people. I decided this was my corner. Any work would be out of here. In Rio, there was a studio and even a dressing room at home. Not here”, said she, who has already been recognized in the streets.

“I’m already starting to get noticed in restaurants, at the gym and by the paparazzi. I can’t even go out wearing any clothes on the street like in the beginning. I knew I was going to go down all the stairs and start from scratch. I knocked on the radios door waiting for an interview. Sometimes I could, sometimes I couldn’t,” commented the muse.

Afterwards, she spoke about the financial issue. “And okay. I went from the person who was wanted to the one who went after. I came back with the same breath as when I was starting. Today I am able to support myself, financially speaking, with the gains obtained abroad. Anitta do Brasil is no longer supporting a project”, he concluded.

career break

Despite all her success at home and abroad, Anitta intends to take a break from her career before turning 35 years old. Now 28, the muse said she wants to dedicate herself to some personal projects, which include the possibility of having children.

“The plans are kept. I want to take a break, be quiet, walk a lot, have children, some dolls (laughs) and that’s it”, said the artist, who was interviewed by the Brazilian press when releasing her new song, ‘Faking Love’, in partnership with Saweetie.