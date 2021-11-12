‘Anne with an E’ actress removes both breasts at 19 years old

Actress Miranda McKeon of the Netflix series “Anne with an E” revealed she has undergone a double mastectomy in an emotional account posted on Instagram.

The 19-year-old said that she had to have both breasts removed due to breast lumps (very rare for her age) that were diagnosed in June.

“Today is the big day! I arrived in San Francisco to have the surgery I’ve been waiting for nearly five months. This will eliminate any cancer and significantly lower my risk of recurrence in the future. It also means I’ll be cancer free!” , one hour before starting the surgery.

“While, in traditional mastectomies, women are almost completely dormant in the chest, I will have a sense of preservation from the mastectomy – which is safe from an oncological point of view, but involves more care when cutting nerves and the presence of grafts to reconstruct severed nerves. Although it certainly takes a while, I’m so grateful that I’m looking and feeling like myself again!” she continued.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their ongoing support. The people in my life come to me every day in such tender and moving ways. I’m a lucky girl!”