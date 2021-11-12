‘Anne With an E’ Miranda McKeon Celebrates Cancer Surgery

Best known for her role as Josie Pye on Netflix’s “Anne With an E” series, actress Miranda McKeon has made an emotional outburst on her social media.

The 19-year-old who revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy surgery – which involves the removal of both breasts – as part of her treatment for breast cancer, diagnosed in June.

“Today is the big day! I arrived in San Francisco to have the surgery I had been waiting for almost five months. This will eliminate any cancer and significantly lower my risk of recurrence in the future. It also means that I will be cancer free!” , in a publication posted yesterday on Instagram.

Afterwards, she gave more details on how the procedure is performed.

“While with traditional mastectomies, women are almost completely numb in the chest, I will have a sense of preservation from the mastectomy — which is oncologically safe, but involves more care when cutting nerves and the presence of grafts to reconstruct severed nerves. it will certainly take a while, I’m very grateful to look and feel like myself again!”, she declared, moved.

Finally, the actress commented on the importance of the fans’ affection to face this difficult moment in her personal life. “I can’t thank everyone enough for their ongoing support. The people in my life come to me every day in such tender and moving ways. I’m a lucky girl!” from the start of the operation.

Miranda McKeon was diagnosed five months ago with the presence of very rare breast lumps. Since then, she started to share with her Instagram followers the step-by-step treatment of the disease.