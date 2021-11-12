AnTuTu unveils the most powerful cell phones in the world for the month of October

Many people use benchmark tests to rate the power of smartphones, and one of the top tests in this category is AnTuTu. Traditionally, they reveal on a monthly basis the most powerful cell phones, whether high-end or mid-range. Now, the most powerful models of October 2021 in the global market have been unveiled.

This list only takes into account smartphones sold globally, and here’s a curious thing. All models listed have the standard Snapdragon 888 processor, not its Plus version. The model that ranks first is the Nubia Red Magic 6, in its variant with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is followed by ROG Phone 5, with the same set of memories, and Realme GT closes the top 3, with 12 GB of RAM.

(Image: Disclosure/AnTuTu)

In fourth place is the iQOO 7, still scoring more than 800 thousand points. Then the OnePlus 9 Pro appears, followed by the Xiaomi Mi 11i. In sixth place appears the Zenfone 8, which landed in Brazilian territory a short time ago. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra in the variant with Snapdragon 888 and Sony Xperia 1 III close the ten most powerful.

The company also revealed the most powerful intermediaries in China, where there is another predominance of a Qualcomm platform. At least chipsets from other manufacturers also show up here. First place goes to Realme GT Master Edition, recently launched in Brazil, which has the Snapdragon 778G processor and scores 536,000 points. It is followed by the Mi 11 Lite 5G with the Snapdragon 780G chipset, and the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also closes the podium with the Snapdragon 778G.

(Image: Disclosure/AnTuTu)

Afterwards, two other devices with the same chip as the Realme GT Master Edition appear on the list, namely the Samsung Galaxy A52s and Galaxy M52 5G. The Huawei Nova 7 takes sixth place, equipped with a proprietary platform, the Kirin 985, with around 450,000 points.

The Reno 6 is in seventh place, having the MediaTek Dimensity 900. It is ahead of models like the Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G and Reno 5A, which finish off the list of intermediate models.

So far there is no forecast for the AnTuTu platform to release the performance results of intermediate devices at a global level, but it is possible that this will happen over the next few days.

Source: AnTuTu