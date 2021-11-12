Ao Vivo – PSDB previews: Doria, Leite and Virgílio debate elections; see how it went

Leite calls Doria’s supposed pressure for support in the primaries ‘severe’

For the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, the supposed pressure for support in the caucuses exerted by the governor João Doria about São Paulo politicians is “serious”. After the debate promoted this Friday, 12, by Estadão, among the Tucano pre-candidates who are competing in the party’s internal caucuses, the Gaucho stated that the topic “worries”.

“We are worried, especially because there was no denial by the governor of São Paulo. In response, he did not deny that there is pressure, he did not deny that there are constraints within the State, this is serious, this is very serious,” he said.

Last Tuesday, 9, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), dismissed the municipal secretary who organized the reception in the interior of the state governor of Rio Grande do Sul, on Saturday 6. to dismiss Orlando Faria, who headed the Housing portfolio.

“This pressure using the public machine cannot be accepted within this party, within these caucuses, and that worries us. But we are attentive, ensuring that the vote is secret, so that each one can express their will there, with their heart, with their feeling, of who should be the PSDB representative in the 2022 elections”, he said .

Nunes denied that the exchange was related to previous tucanas and pressure from Doria. The governor of São Paulo, idem.

Style

In Leite’s opinion, today’s debate showed the clear difference in style between him and his opponents: Doria and former senator Arthur Virgílio.

“It was possible to show the difference in styles, in ways of acting, which is fundamentally what the party has to observe. Naturally, we are in the same political party, we have a very similar view on how the government should organize itself, on the issue of fiscal responsibility, on public policies, on which more attention should be paid. It doesn’t mean that we have total convergence, we have a lot of convergence in the direction, in the agenda for the country”, he stated, right after the debate ended.

Cassia Miranda